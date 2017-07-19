Readers rave for groceries paid for, rant about being flipped off

RAVE To the gentleman at Safeway who so thoughtfully paid for my groceries when I discovered I’d left my wallet at home. His kindness won’t be forgotten by me or the other customers who witnessed his generosity.

RANT To the people driving past our political sign holders standing on a corner who flipped us off and gave us a thumbs-down sign. What juvenile behavior. In case you forgot, this is the U.S. and it’s our right to support the candidate of our choice. You should grow up and find someone to help you with all that anger.