Readers thankful for return of binoculars, unhappy about road changes in Renton

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the Husky fan that found the binoculars I’d forgotten at KeyArena after the UW/OR basketball game. This absent-minded 82 year old was greatly relieved to learn they’d been turned in. Go Huskies!

RANT To the city of Renton for changing the one-way streets in the main part of town to two-way. Apparently they’re too young to remember the 1950s and ‘60s when Renton was in traffic gridlock at times most days until the streets were converted to one-way.

