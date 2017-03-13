Readers thankful for return of binoculars, unhappy about road changes in Renton

RAVE To the Husky fan that found the binoculars I’d forgotten at KeyArena after the UW/OR basketball game. This absent-minded 82 year old was greatly relieved to learn they’d been turned in. Go Huskies!

RANT To the city of Renton for changing the one-way streets in the main part of town to two-way. Apparently they’re too young to remember the 1950s and ‘60s when Renton was in traffic gridlock at times most days until the streets were converted to one-way.