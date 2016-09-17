Readers thankful for help with stalled car, unhappy with Seahawks 9/11 unity gesture
RAVE To the gentleman who jump-started my car after it died while waiting at the Ballard Bridge. I was still trying to figure out what I was going to do when he boldly pulled over, took charge and had us on our way in no time at all. Turned out I needed to replace my battery and alternator.
RANT For the egotistical Seahawks who showcased themselves on 9/11, drawing attention away from all the people who died and the children who lost parents.
