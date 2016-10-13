Readers thankful for help from falling, unhappy about urban animal farm.

RAVE To the three people who came to the rescue of this 89-year-old woman whose legs gave out due to severe arthritis and too much walking at Fred Meyer. They held me up to keep me from falling to the floor and helped me get into an electric cart to get to my car. They were angels in disguise!

RANT To the neighbor living in an urban area who keeps sheep, geese, ponies, chickens and a rooster. You’re polluting the active salmon stream running through your property by not removing your animals’ waste as required by law. And the noise and smell coming from your property are inconsiderate and nauseating.