RAVE To my internet provider for calling me within 24 hours after I’d posted a less than favorable review at their site concerning the speed of my internet. They offered to send a technician to see if they could improve service or find the problem. Turns out it was my fault, low memory on my computer causing the problems, but what great customer service!

RANT To radio traffic reporters who encourage listeners to text them traffic updates. The dangerous and deadly act of texting while driving is something we want less of, not more. Stop being part of this tragic problem that claims hundreds of lives each year.