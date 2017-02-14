Readers rave about returned wallet, rant about too much in plane overhead bin.

RAVE I’m from New York and was visiting Bellevue Square, walking with difficulty because of a broken toe. As I was hobbling down the stairs a woman rushed toward me saying “Excuse me, sir, I believe you dropped your wallet.” I was walking with such difficulty I didn’t notice I’d dislodged my wallet when reaching for my phone. As the woman handed me my wallet I was embarrassed and mumbled inadequate thanks. Her kind, helpful actions are emblematic of the character of the people of Seattle and of the Pacific Northwest. It’s wonderful there are so many people who do the right thing.

RANT To all the selfish people who carry too much onto planes and hog all the overhead bin space, and to the airlines for not enforcing the carry-on bag size and number.