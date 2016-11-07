Readers thankful for help after accident, surprised to not see political bumper stickers

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the young lady who scraped me and my bike from the middle of the street after I hit a rut in the road. As I laid there bleeding and confused she offered assistance and took me and my bike home. Gina, you were my guardian angel, I’m so very grateful.

RANT We’re on a road trip from Seattle to Atlanta and back, with many stops along the way. After 12 days on the road, we haven’t seen a single car or truck with a sticker for either presidential candidate. Is that a lack of interest or a fear of admitting one’s choice for president?

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.