Readers thankful for help after accident, surprised to not see political bumper stickers

RAVE To the young lady who scraped me and my bike from the middle of the street after I hit a rut in the road. As I laid there bleeding and confused she offered assistance and took me and my bike home. Gina, you were my guardian angel, I’m so very grateful.

RANT We’re on a road trip from Seattle to Atlanta and back, with many stops along the way. After 12 days on the road, we haven’t seen a single car or truck with a sticker for either presidential candidate. Is that a lack of interest or a fear of admitting one’s choice for president?