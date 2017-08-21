Readers rave about polite cyclist, rant about no customers at kids’ lemonade stand

RAVE To the Greenwood cyclist who, rather than yelling at me for almost opening my car door into him, kindly called out “Please check for bicycles next time!” I’ve checked every time since, thanks to his polite request.

RANT To everyone who passed by two very young children’s “Ice Cold Lemonade” stand without stopping. Fifty cents and two minutes of your time would have made their day. Not one person stopped! In this often ugly world, be kind.

