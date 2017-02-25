Readers rave about kindness after fall, rant about giving kids candy.
RAVE For all the astounding kindness and care from everyone after I had a very bad fall at Pike Place Market. People helped me up, tried to stop my profuse bleeding, got me a chair and clean towels and called 911. The medics who attended to me were kind, reassuring and professional, and the hospital staff were wonderful. My motto is: 99 percent of people are good; we hear too much about the bad ones. A heartfelt thank you to all of you!
RANT To the well-meaning teachers and grandparents who continue to give our children candy against our wishes. We need the help of our village to keep our children healthy.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.