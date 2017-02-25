Readers rave about kindness after fall, rant about giving kids candy.

RAVE For all the astounding kindness and care from everyone after I had a very bad fall at Pike Place Market. People helped me up, tried to stop my profuse bleeding, got me a chair and clean towels and called 911. The medics who attended to me were kind, reassuring and professional, and the hospital staff were wonderful. My motto is: 99 percent of people are good; we hear too much about the bad ones. A heartfelt thank you to all of you!

RANT To the well-meaning teachers and grandparents who continue to give our children candy against our wishes. We need the help of our village to keep our children healthy.