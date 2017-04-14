Readers rave about returned Visa card, rant about homeless tents at Green Lake.

RAVE To the person that turned in my lost Visa card and to the Costco employee who immediately called my phone to report its find. Honesty and service saved my day.

RANT To local government for turning a blind eye to Green Lake becoming the city’s finest free campground. During tonight’s walk around the lake I counted four tents at the northwest corner, pioneers paving the way for more of their homeless friends to join them. Who can blame them, with waterfront sites on maintained lawns under scenic pine glades; it doesn’t get much better than this! Do we need to wait for the garbage piles and stolen shopping carts to accumulate around Green Lake before the existing no-camping laws are enforced?