Readers rave about dragon boats, rant about construction street closures.

RAVE To the dragon-boat club for the scenic view they create with their several times a week practices on Lake Washington from Leschi Marina. It’s inspiring to see participants of every age and nationality paddling in sync as they practice for fun and races.

RANT To construction crews that shut down two or three lanes on a busy arterial, many times only occupying the space with a bunch of people standing around chatting. Why do we allow this when traffic is already so bad? I’d suggest imposing a heavy fine for each hour per lane of traffic that is closed as motivation to minimize these closures.