Readers rave about restaurant treat, rant about Memorial Stadium

RAVE While talking to the restaurant cashier about how to get the free birthday meal they offer, a wonderful guy out with his son behind us in line offered to pay for my dinner. Because mine was free, he paid for my daughter’s dinner so our entire bill was covered. A million thanks for this amazing treat!

RANT Congratulations to all of the high school seniors celebrating their graduations at Seattle Public Schools’ Memorial Stadium! But shame on the school district for such a shoddy, decrepit facility. It looks like SPS hasn’t spent a dime on maintenance or upkeep at the stadium in ages.