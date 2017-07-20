Readers rave about Metro Access Bus, rant about too-large trees

RAVE I recently made an application for the Metro Access Bus service and send accolades to the fabulous staff who were respectful, efficient, organized, thorough, timely and caring throughout the process. Commendations to the entire organization.

RANT I know we try to clean our atmosphere by growing trees, but please don’t plant trees larger than your property because they come on my property, and plant an evergreen so I don’t have to rake your leaves. Use common sense, folks! A linden tree belongs on a farm, not a small city plot. And don’t plant it close to the public sidewalks where it will raise the pavement so people trip and can fall.