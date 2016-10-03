Readers rave about Federal Way driver's-license office, rant about SUV blaring loud music

RAVE To the Federal Way driver’s-license office staff for their efficient and speedy processing of customers. We were in line with many others when they opened the door at 9 a.m. and were done and on our way at 9:15 a.m., and the clerks were all smiling and pleasant. Looks like a joy to work there.

RANT To the person in the SUV in a parking lot blasting their music so loud I could hear it inside my house a block away. When the hearing-impaired person in my household takes notice, then, yes, it’s too loud.