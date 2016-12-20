Readers rave about Northwest Boys Choir holiday concert, rant about moving Billie the Piggybank.

RAVE To the members of the Northwest Boys Choir for their glorious holiday concert. One attends concerts hoping for a few moments of perfection in an imperfect world; these young singers delivered transcendent beauty. Congratulations and thank you.

RANT To those who decided that Billie the Piggybank be moved to a new section of the Pike Place Market. Billie has greeted Seattleites, foreign visitors and many a happy child (or adult; yes, I’m one of them), for a treasured photo op. Why move him? Especially to an out of the way space not opened till June 2017!