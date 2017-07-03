Readers rave about drivers who know how to merge, rant about rude theater goers

RAVE To the knowledgeable drivers who know that “zipper merge” is the most efficient way to merge and speed up traffic. Rant to drivers who instead bully their way into merging traffic lanes.

RANT To the loud, lit, and entitled women at the 5th Avenue Theatre performance who bumped into us multiple times (with no apology), yelled at each other over the top of us, and talked through the performance. My condolences to the one apologetic- looking woman in the group.