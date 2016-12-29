Readers praise holiday luminaria, complain about hit-and-run driver.
RAVE To whoever put luminaria in my entire West Seattle neighborhood on Christmas Eve. Since my Mother died Dec. 18 it gave me a bit of cheer in an otherwise bleak holiday season.
RANT To the hit-and-run driver of the big camouflage-painted truck who struck two cars, causing $12,000 of damage. Yes, we have insurance, but we each have to pay a several-hundred-dollar deductible plus several days trying to find you to deal with these consequences.
