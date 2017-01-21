Readers rave about return of $100 cash, rant about parking garage changing destination floor names

RAVE To the person who found the $100 cash I lost in the ladies’ room at the Seattle Public Library branch, and to the library employees who kept it safe until I claimed it a couple of days later. I’d gone to the cash machine, put the money in my pocket, walked to the library, and found that the money was missing when I got home. There are still some nice, honest people in the world!

RANT To the new owners of the downtown parking garage for doing away with destination city names for floors. Instead of Hong Kong, floor three just doesn’t cut it. Sydney is memorable; a floor number and color are not.