Readers rave about day at Mount Rainier, rant about dirty restroom

RAVE To the local travel company that provided my daughter and me such an enjoyable day trip to Mount Rainier. The tour guide and bus driver were both wonderful and our brunch at Paradise Lodge was excellent! Thanks for a delightful day.

RANT To the always-filthy men’s restroom in Centennial Park. The park is run by the Port of Seattle, maybe they’re not used to managing parks and could use some advice from Seattle Parks Department. I’m sure waterfront visitors who use the restroom are left with a poor impression of Seattle.