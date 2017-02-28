Readers rave about Northwest Flower & Garden Show, rant about kids left in car.
RAVE To the staff at the Northwest Flower and Garden Show. My birthday gift from a friend was a ticket to the show, but when I got there I realized I’d left the ticket at home. The thoughtful woman at the door and the manager heard my sad story and let me in anyway. Frustration to joy for me! I so appreciate their kindness and loved the beautiful garden show. Many thanks!
RANT To the young couple who parked in the handicapped parking spot outside of Target, not only without a permit, but leaving three young children in the car with the engine running. Shame on you. Not only were you taking up a parking spot that other people need, but any number of things could have happened to your children while you were in the store.
