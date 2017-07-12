Readers rave about return of lost fishing rod, rant about ferries out of service

RAVE To Alaska Airlines who found and returned my unmarked and unlabeled fly-fishing rod I left on a flight. Fish on!

RANT To Washington State Ferry management for taking the larger of the two ferries serving Clinton/Mukilteo out of service for maintenance during the busiest month of the year. Why can’t they schedule maintenance earlier? To add to the pain, the second ferry went out of service July 7, creating a three-and-a-half hour wait. Very poor service.