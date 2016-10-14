Readers thankful for help after bike accident, scold relatives without basic manners.

RAVE On the afternoon of October 7th I was hit by a car while riding my bicycle on First Hill. As I lay on the street, screaming in agony, a young woman came to help me, saying she was a pediatrician. I told her I hadn’t seen a pediatrician in 40 years, but if there was something she could do, please do it. I was in extreme pain, so I don’t remember her name, except that it started with L. I want to thank her and hope she reads this; if so, I hope she contacts rantandrave@seattletimes.com so I can get in touch with her.

RANT To distant relatives who take the time to send graduation announcements, take the time to cash the checks they get, but can’t find the time to send a simple thank-you note. They may have graduated from high school, but evidently they failed basic manners 101.