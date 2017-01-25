Readers rave about Women’s March restroom use at the library, rant about people looking at their phones instead of interacting.

RAVE To our Seattle Public Library for allowing participants in Saturday’s Women’s March to use their restrooms, posting helpful signs in the lobby to direct us. Rave also to the friendly Seattle police who helped keep the library traffic organized and moving, seeming to enjoy themselves as much as the patrons! Several downtown businesses welcomed marchers to use their restrooms; much appreciated.

RANT Saturday’s Women’s March in Seattle was my first time doing this, and it was a great experience. Huge crowd and everyone got along great! But so many people were looking at their phones the whole time instead of taking this great opportunity to talk to different people and see a different part of Seattle.