Readers rave about multiethnic events, rant about mistakes in news tweets

RAVE For events that have people of varying ethnicities. The New Year’s party I attended was about half black people and half white, what fun sharing ideas, memories and traditions! We all need more chances to know, understand and care about each other.

RANT To local news outlets, print and TV, who use Twitter with an embarrassing number of inaccuracies, misspellings and errors. Please take an extra few seconds to proofread your 140 characters before you hit “tweet.”