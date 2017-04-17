Readers help after fall, complain about graffiti

RAVE To the wonderful woman who came to my aid when I did a head plant into the sidewalk while walking my basset hound. Her calm words and walking back to my home with me were so very helpful. It’s nice to know there are people who don’t hesitate to aid a stranger.

RANT Seattle needs a campaign against graffiti. The desecration of public property everywhere doesn’t reflect well on our care and affection for this once-clean city. Could we organize a day to have everyone participate in the cleanup with direction and supplies provided for the jobs?