Readers rave about snow clearing, rant about order not received.

RAVE For the gentleman who cleared a path down the last part of the slope to Aurora Avenue from Queen Anne during the fast and heavy snowfall Monday afternoon, saving me from almost certain catastrophe. Kudos to him and his nature to selflessly help others. I will pay it forward many times.

RANT To retail stores that cancel online orders without informing the customer. Why not contact me if you have a question about my order instead of canceling it because the billing address and shipping address are different? The only way I learned the order had been canceled was when I didn’t receive it and did research to find out why.