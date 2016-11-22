Readers rave for return of 100 stamps, rant about dog mess in store

The Seattle Times

RAVE To whoever picked up the pack of 100 postage stamps that I dropped on the floor at Costco and turned them in to lost and found. You restored my faith in humanity.

RANT While in line at a discount department store I discovered I was standing in a pool of urine. Disgusting! Rant to the woman who unapologetically stood by while an employee cleaned up the feces and urine from her skittish dogs who made the mess. Please leave them at home or get doggy diapers for them.

