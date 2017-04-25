Readers rave about informative wait in line at SAM, rant about dogs at protest march.

RAVE On the last day of the Jacob Lawrence Migration Series exhibit, the wait to get in to see it was long, but the SAM curators jumped in to provide us a wonderful impromptu narrative about the paintings around us and that we’re going to see. Thank you for transforming crowd control into a teaching moment!

RANT Rave to so many people coming out again and again for peaceful marches for change. Rant to people who bring their dogs to these crowded events. Leave your dog at home and enjoy the experience of walking with your fellow community members. Not everyone feels comfortable with your pet. Thanks!