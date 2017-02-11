Readers rave about Seattle Symphony free concert, rant about latecomers to Sarah Silverman show

RAVE To the Seattle Symphony for giving a splendid, free concert Wednesday featuring works and artists from the seven countries affected by the executive order banning travel from some Muslim-majority nations.

RANT To the management for allowing ushers to seat people long after the beginning of Sarah Silverman’s Tuesday show. The flow of people coming and going was constant, with flashes of lobby light and noise and people plodding up and down the aisles. At a comedy show you want to hear the stories and punch lines without constant interruption. I asked an usher to better manage the door but that went nowhere.