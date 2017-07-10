Readers rave about Ivar’s at the airport, rant about package theft

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To Ivar’s for landing a new seafood spot at SeaTac Airport so incoming passengers can truly know they’ve landed in Seattle.

RANT For the huge and growing problem of package theft. It shouldn’t be regarded as a normal situation that can be ignored. Let’s start seeing some more effective law enforcement!

