Readers rave about returned $40 left at store, rant about people using turn lanes to pass

RAVE To the Seattle firefighter who turned in the $40 cash back that I stupidly left behind at the self-checkout line at Safeway. I wasn’t paying attention (headphones on, rant to me!), walked off without it and never expected to get it back when I returned an hour later, but this superhero had turned it in. Not only do these brave public servants risk their lives to keep us healthy and safe, they do “regular good-guy” things too!

RANT To drivers who think the left turn lane is their lane to pass others slowed in traffic. It’s a left turn lane, not a passing lane. I saw at least four cars do this on Lake City Way on a busy morning. Yeah, traffic can suck, but that doesn’t give you the right to use a turn lane as your own. By the way, where are the traffic cops?