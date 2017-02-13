Readers rave about engineers’ program at Museum of Flight, rant about too much TV snow coverage

RAVE To the five Boeing engineers of diverse backgrounds who spent a day in the cold, pouring rain at the Museum of Flight K-12 STEM conference explaining the engineering of the Navy’s new P-8. They sacrificed their Saturday to show that people of all kinds are engineers who do great, interesting things.

RANT To local TV stations who spend the entire day reporting on the weather last week, superseding all other programming for a few inches of snow. Do the screen crawl for traffic and schools, but otherwise, it’s not necessary to repeat yourselves every five minutes.