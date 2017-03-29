Readers rave about Rising Star Project, rant about expired tabs

RAVE For the recent Rising Star Project student production of “The Pajama Game” at 5th Avenue Theatre. It was such fun, and inspiring to see so many young, talented, local performers! Rant to those who want to trim federal funding for these worthy arts programs.

RANT To law enforcement for not issuing citations to vehicles with expired license tabs. Please open your eyes, there’s a lot of them on the roads!