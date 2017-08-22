Rave to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, rant to Seahawks bag entry rules.

RAVE To Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers for a fantastic show! Rant to Safeco Field for being so inept at getting the crowd in the stadium. We had to stand in line an hour and a half and missed the entire Lumineers show.

RANT At Friday’s preseason Seahawks game my friend and I brought small purses that were allowed into games last season but this time we were told they were 1/4 inch too big and we couldn’t enter with them. Spoke to a supervisor and were told that this year they were strictly enforcing the rule, but that we could maybe get through at another gate if they weren’t as strict?! Instead we bought a clear plastic bag and put our 1/4-inch-too-big purses in the bag and were able to walk right in. Who’s in charge of making these ridiculous rules and why is there no consistency between entry points?