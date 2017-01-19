Readers rave about help on icy sidewalk, rant about dumpster on Green Lake.

RAVE To the Seattle Police Harbor Patrol officer patrolling the Kirkland waterfront who docked his boat to come and help me when I was having difficulty walking on the icy sidewalk. I’m an elderly grandmother and his help was so wonderful. I’m an avid Seahawks fan and he was even more handsome than our punter!

RANT To the idiots who pushed a large, blue metal dumpster far out onto the precarious Green Lake ice sheet near the Aqua Theater. That ice is thin! It’s a miracle they didn’t break through and drown, and now someone may risk their safety to fetch the thing before it smashes through and sinks to the bottom, the last thing our beloved lake needs.