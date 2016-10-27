Readers rave about trail directions, rant about no response to job application.

RAVE To the running woman who stopped to give us complicated directions so we could walk a loop on the North Creek Trail. Not only were her directions spot on, she ran the loop twice more to make sure we’d found our way. Hooray for helpfulness.

RANT It takes two or three hours to write a specific cover letter, customize the

résumé and go through all the ridiculous dehumanizing online hoops to apply for even a low-pay, part-time job, yet a business can’t spend one minute to send even a simple reply? Many applicants are your customers, you know. Or now former customers. This is your community, we’re your neighbors and you are rude.