Readers rave about pothole rangers, rant about assigned movie theater seats

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the pothole rangers. After all the rain and the cold temperatures there have been plenty of potholes, and the pothole rangers are doing their best to patch them all. Thanks!

RANT To the movie theater that gave us assigned seats, taking away the ability for people to choose where to sit in the theater according to their own unique preferences and needs.

