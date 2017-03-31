Readers rave about Hot Java Cool Jazz, rant about marking library books.

RAVE To Starbucks for sponsoring 22 years of Hot Java Cool Jazz. It’s a treat to hear so many talented high-school musicians in one evening while raising money for their music programs.

RANT To people who borrow library books and mark them with comments, underlines and exclamation marks that librarians have to spend their time removing or, worse yet, removing the books from circulation. Please do readers and librarians a favor and keep your comments to yourself.