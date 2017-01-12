Readers rave about free SAM admission, rant about homeless problem.

RAVE To the young woman entering Seattle Art Museum before us who asked if we were there for the Yves Saint Laurent exhibit, and when we said we were, she said, “Happy new year!” and handed us two tickets. I’m sorry your friends couldn’t make it, but we appreciated the gesture and had a wonderful time. Thank you!

RANT To the city for not handling homelessness in Seattle. There seem to be as many tents, shopping carts, cardboard hovels and tattered souls as ever, so it’s not clear that much has been done to address this problem, despite recent freezing temperatures and winter weather. I’m not blaming the homeless, but our approach isn’t helping either. Other cities have made progress, so why haven’t we?