Readers rave about free meal, rant about hit-and-run parking-lot damage.

RAVE Had a late lunch at IHOP on Presidents Day and someone paid for our meal. These two old people say thank you and bless you, there are really nice people in this world!

RANT We returned to our car in a Trader Joe’s parking lot Saturday to see we were apparently the victim of a hit-and-run, as there was significant damage to our car. Who backs into and scrapes a car and just takes off? So disappointing!