Readers rave about tire store, rant about hit and run

RAVE To the tire store who called me to say that a gift certificate I’d purchased there five years ago had never been used and offered to send me a voucher for it. Giant high-five to them, considering that so many stores make a ton of money on unused gift cards.

RANT To the person who hit my car in a parking lot and didn’t leave contact information, leaving two long dents, $1,700 worth of damage. If we want to live in a peaceful, civilized world, perhaps we could start by being nice to each other, admitting our wrong doing and not running off like this.