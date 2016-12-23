Readers rave about tire store, rant about hit and run
RAVE To the tire store who called me to say that a gift certificate I’d purchased there five years ago had never been used and offered to send me a voucher for it. Giant high-five to them, considering that so many stores make a ton of money on unused gift cards.
RANT To the person who hit my car in a parking lot and didn’t leave contact information, leaving two long dents, $1,700 worth of damage. If we want to live in a peaceful, civilized world, perhaps we could start by being nice to each other, admitting our wrong doing and not running off like this.
