Readers thankful for nurse’s lunch, angry at hit-and-run driver.

RAVE To the lovely woman who bought my lunch at the Swedish Cherry Hill coffee shop when they were unable to take cards. You made this old nurse’s year!

RANT To whoever did a hit and run on my parked car and left a “note” on my windshield wiper that turned out to be an old receipt with no note on it, probably put there so you could pretend to any witnesses that you were doing the right thing. Happy New Year to you, you lost soul who’s OK with totally bashing in the driver’s side door of my car and pretending like it didn’t happen. I think you’re setting yourself up for some seriously bad karma in 2017. Good thing my new year’s resolution is to let garbage like this roll off my back.