Readers thankful for returned wallet, unhappy with hit-and-run driver.

RAVE To the man who found my wallet at Michaels arts and crafts store and took the time to drive all the way to my home to return it. When my husband offered a cash reward, he declined, saying it was his chance to be a good citizen. We need more good citizens like this wonderful man.

RANT To the driver who hit my brother-in-law while he was in the crosswalk with the green light in his favor, knocking him to the ground, then driving off without giving him information. If this is you, contact the City of Renton Police Department.