Rants to a rushing light-rail rider and inconsiderate pedestrians.

RANT To the Seahawk fan in my neighborhood who celebrates every Seahawk score and win by shooting off fireworks. Please find a legal, quieter way to celebrate that doesn’t frighten all the animals in the area. Go Hawks!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the young woman who elbowed me in the chest in the line waiting to get on the Light Rail after the UW Husky game, saying “I have to meet someone” as she cut the line in front of hundreds of people. Rave to the rest of us who were polite, considerate, and willing to wait for the next train despite the delay.

RAVE On a recent lunch out with a friend and her one-year-old foster child, a family arrived and our little guy responded to a grandpa with smiles and eye contact. The friendly grandpa picked him up, snuggled him into his shoulder and walked our little guy around the restaurant. My friend, explaining that she’s fostered 22 children, said she couldn’t imagine a child coming into this world without feeling welcome. After the family had left, our waiter patted his heart in a gesture of warmth and kindness and said our tab had been paid by now-departed grandpa and his family. Sometimes it can seem that world is an ugly place, then someone makes a profoundly simple and caring gesture showing a little boy he’s treasured and welcome.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the helpful employees at Safeco field who contacted the wheelchair volunteers to come and get us when my husband couldn’t walk after a game. Their thoughtfulness and caring made a real difference. Rant to people who ignored my husband as he slowly tried to walk from the wheelchair to a cab, including many able-bodied people showing no empathy, jumping ahead of him, getting in his way.

RANT To the woman holding an infant who parked her giant SUV over the parking space boundary stripe at the park, then accused me of hitting her car with my door. I didn’t, and she inspected her car and found no damage. When I returned an hour later, there was a long scratch mark on my car door. I hope her child is raised to be a nicer, less-spiteful person. However, with this person as her mother, I doubt that will happen.

RAVE To Seattle police who, having investigated a late-night residential burglary in our neighborhood, noticed our front door had been accidentally left open. They suspected another burglary in progress and took the initiative to investigate, including checking out our basement. Wow, these guys are good — a polite, professional three-officer response. It’s very heartening to know they’re on patrol while we sleep.