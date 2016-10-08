Rave for help with car stopped in traffic, rant for lack of notice about senior discounts

RAVE To the two guys in the SUV ahead of me who helped when my car died and wouldn’t restart on Aurora Avenue. They saw my flashers, backed up (!), blocked traffic, and quickly pushed me to a side street. They made a drizzly weekday morning a bit better for all the people behind me in slow traffic, too.

RANT To food establishments who don’t have signs or other notice to inform patrons about their senior discounts. Leaving it up to seniors to ask is like a form of begging. When I go to a place where I have to ask if they have a senior discount I never go back. Rave to businesses that show they want seniors’ business by letting people know about senior discounts.