Readers rave for help catching dog, rant about losing health coverage.

RAVE To the two women who pulled over when they saw my rogue dog run into traffic across California Avenue, with me chasing after her. They loaned me their leash, helped me catch her and followed us back home to safety. Crisis averted!

RANT To our health-care providers who sent us a form letter in December that they won’t accept our health insurance in 2017. No explanation was given along with the incredibly short notice. We appreciate that my husband’s employer is trying to change medical-insurance coverage for the company so we can continue to see our doctors, but unfortunately, we may be stuck.