Readers rave about flags displayed on 9/11, rant about encampments near the freeway

RAVE For the many businesses in Lake City proudly displaying American flags on Sept.11! It was heartening to see.

RANT To the man who decided to walk his bike across the expressway from one encampment to the other during rush hour. I commute by motorcycle and his actions could have killed me. Bigger rant to everyone in government that lets these scofflaws reside near the interstate highway. My estate will make sure to include all of you in any wrongful-death lawsuit.