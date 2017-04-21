Readers rave about park first aid, rant about flooded Airport Way.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To community members who came to my daughter’s rescue when the park swing she was on broke while she was swinging, breaking her ankle. Rant to the parks department for not maintaining the swings in community parks.

RANT The Department of Transportation needs to improve drainage on Airport Way. Whenever it rains, water is over the road. How about some cones or signs to alert drivers to the flood zones? Something would be nice.

