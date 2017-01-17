Readers rave about free lunch, rant about lane markings on Broadway

RAVE To the generous couple who paid for our lunches at a Federal Way cafe. They said that my 92-year-old mother made their day. They certainly made hers!

RANT To SDOT or whoever is responsible for painting lane markings on Seattle streets. The lines on Broadway on Capitol Hill need to be repainted; on dark, rainy nights drivers can’t see them and it’s unsafe because of the way the lanes wind around the streetcar tracks.