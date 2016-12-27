Readers rave about bus driver’s greeting, rant about inactive people on gym exercise machines

RAVE I ride the Sound Transit bus five evenings a week. A shout-out rave to the driver who greets EACH passenger when they come aboard and when they exit through the front door. Courtesy like that is rare!

RANT To people at the gym sitting inactive on exercise machines, concentrating on their mobile devices while others wait to use the machines. Their oblivion toward others is astounding. Please text or surf elsewhere.